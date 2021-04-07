$741.17 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report $741.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $730.40 million and the highest is $749.28 million. Stantec posted sales of $712.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.96.

STN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 1,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1319 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Stantec by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after buying an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after buying an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stantec by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,884,000 after buying an additional 381,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

