7,659 Shares in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in J2 Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,745. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.52.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.