81,100 Shares in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.13% of America First Multifamily Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 480,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.54. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

