$84.44 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to post $84.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.99 million and the lowest is $83.90 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $82.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $331.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.47 million to $333.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $336.53 million, with estimates ranging from $336.50 million to $336.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $85.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.73 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

STBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis purchased 2,300 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 85,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $12,145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.33. 3,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

