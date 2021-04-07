8,500 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.26. 1,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,078. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $225.32 and a one year high of $311.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.08.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

