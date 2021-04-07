8,840 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 70,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,591,584. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

