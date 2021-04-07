8X8 PROTOCOL 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $67,091.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $67,091.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000982 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000681 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002812 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

