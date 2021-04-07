900 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $131,850,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

NYSE:BDX opened at $244.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

