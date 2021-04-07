9,209 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $102.70. 700,664 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.