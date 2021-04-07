94 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Curi Capital

Curi Capital purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $24,705,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,422.00 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58. The company has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,323.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,057.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Truist raised their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

