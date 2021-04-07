$986.97 Million in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce sales of $986.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $995.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $978.20 million. The Timken posted sales of $923.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

NYSE:TKR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. The Timken has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 in the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

