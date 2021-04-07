Aavegotchi Price Tops $1.21 on Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002131 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $49.87 million and approximately $23.82 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00055838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $359.54 or 0.00634587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00080138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 44,855,649 coins and its circulating supply is 41,295,685 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.