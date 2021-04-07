ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 35 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 25.08.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

