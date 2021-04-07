Abulaba (AAA) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Abulaba coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Abulaba has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $2,701.60 and approximately $17.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00056384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00022324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $355.64 or 0.00627168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00078654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

Abulaba is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

