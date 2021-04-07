ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACAD. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

ACAD opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 160,482 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after buying an additional 311,707 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

