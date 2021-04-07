ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $30.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,800. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

