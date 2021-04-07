ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $20.70. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 18,903 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,215 shares of company stock worth $3,035,800. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

