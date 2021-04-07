Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sets New 12-Month High at $173.62

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.62 and last traded at $170.24, with a volume of 664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

