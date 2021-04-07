Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.19.

AYI stock opened at $169.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.33. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 206,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 164,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 5,308.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 143,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

