AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Trading Down 13.4% Following Insider Selling

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT)’s stock price fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$14.70 and last traded at C$15.06. 1,194,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 833,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.39.

Specifically, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total transaction of C$2,004,961.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,717,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,052,725.43. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,365.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,032,915. Insiders sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.48 million and a PE ratio of 205.27.

AcuityAds Company Profile (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

