Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AHEXY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $35.11.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.824 per share. This is a boost from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

