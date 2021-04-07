AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Major Shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc Sells 35,000 Shares

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $368,550.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AGBA stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 million, a PE ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 0.07. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGBA. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AGBA Acquisition by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

