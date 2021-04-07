AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 19142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

