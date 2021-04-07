Aigang Trading Down 5% This Week (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $232,254.13 and $189.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00055256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00632599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00078649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Aigang Profile

AIX is a token. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

