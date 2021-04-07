Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $55,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

APD stock opened at $288.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.25 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

