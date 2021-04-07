Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.31.

NYSE APD opened at $288.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.89. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $198.25 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

