Akumin Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Akumin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Akumin has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Akumin by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after buying an additional 2,471,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

