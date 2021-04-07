Alchemint Standards Hits Market Cap of $139,442.92 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $139,442.92 and approximately $857.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 49.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

