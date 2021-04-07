Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 299.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

OCUP stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

