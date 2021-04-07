AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE:AWF opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Bermudez purchased 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $33,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

