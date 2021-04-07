Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 594,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 350,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $56.78. 7,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,019,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

