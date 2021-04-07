Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $13,322,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,322,304.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $170,800.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,755,769 shares of company stock valued at $255,223,773 over the last 90 days.

ZI stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. 1,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,490. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

