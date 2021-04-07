Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $699,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $46,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367,096 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $13,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 122,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $286,038.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,800. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

