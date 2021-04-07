Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,108.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $13.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,222.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,542. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,177.25 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,064.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,808.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

