Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Trading Down 8.9%

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) traded down 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.67. 665,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,783,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75.

About Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

