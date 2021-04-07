Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $792.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altabancorp by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

