Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,554 shares of the software’s stock after selling 300,979 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $50,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the software’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Altair Engineering by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Altair Engineering by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,232 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

ALTR stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.45 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $248,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,344 shares of company stock worth $17,041,970. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

