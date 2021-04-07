Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $10.57

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $10.97. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 79 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 97,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.