Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $260,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 404,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 489,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.34.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

