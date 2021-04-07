Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 4,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.7% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $63.56 on Wednesday, hitting $3,287.38. 124,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,997.62 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,113.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,172.44. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.