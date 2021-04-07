AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. Wedbush lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,473,324 shares of company stock worth $536,584,964. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

