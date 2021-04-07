Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,174 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amcor by 214.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amcor by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 190,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Amcor by 551.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 228,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 193,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 78.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 156,337 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

