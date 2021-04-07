American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 231.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.