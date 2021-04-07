American Outdoor Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,370 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 801% compared to the typical volume of 263 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $19,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AOUT stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

