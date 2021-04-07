America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 40,247 shares.The stock last traded at $146.32 and had previously closed at $150.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $977.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.63.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

