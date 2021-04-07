Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.99 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.02 ($0.18). Approximately 9,959,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 17,356,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £66.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.83.

In related news, insider Gary Jennison bought 100,000 shares of Amigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

