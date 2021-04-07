Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 960,011 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960,011 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,122,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPN opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.64 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.34. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

