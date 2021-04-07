Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson Sells 6,058 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ADI opened at $161.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.62 and a 200-day moving average of $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

