Analysts Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). Broadwind reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWEN. HC Wainwright lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWEN stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 million, a PE ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $12.89.

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

