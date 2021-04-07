Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post sales of $18.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.71 billion and the lowest is $17.67 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $20.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $70.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.80 billion to $71.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.24 billion to $75.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Citigroup by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

